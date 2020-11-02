Lincoln to feature on Channel 4’s Britain’s Most Historic Towns
The episode will air on Saturday
Lincoln will be the focus of the first episode of the new series when Channel 4’s Britain’s Most Historic Towns returns to our screens this weekend.
Presenter Professor Alice Roberts will explore the medieval history of Lincoln, including a visits to the cathedral and castle, during the first episode of Series 3 at 8.10pm on Saturday, November 7.
Professor Roberts also discovers how “moving up the social ladder in medieval times required a whole new wardrobe of clothing and accessories,” as well as having a go at using a historically accurate crossbow.
Epic melon fail.
More next Saturday, as Britain's Most Historic Towns returns for a BRAND NEW series.
Starting with: Medieval Lincoln! pic.twitter.com/YT2DTz4S1v
— Prof Alice Roberts (@theAliceRoberts) November 2, 2020
During the episode, aerial archaeologist Ben Robinson uses drone technology to look at the geographic features that shaped the city’s development.