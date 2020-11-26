Council rejects new war memorial for Market Deeping
10 councillors refused the plans
South Kesteven councillors have refused plans to build a war memorial in Main Square in Market Deeping.
Applicant Mr Tom Johnson from the Rotary Club of The Deepings put forward the plans for the monument which was set to be 1.87 metres high.
It would have been made from polished grey granite and in the shape of a Celtic cross. However, it would not be inscribed with any names.
At a planning meeting Wednesday 10 councillors refused the war memorial proposal and one abstained.
Mr Johnson said: “I am very disappointed. There’s been a few people against [the plans] from the beginning. Unfortunately, it is not meant to be.”
District councillors refused the plans because of the impact on the conservation area and nearby listed buildings, they said.
William Richards, Head of Development Management at the council, said: “The proposed memorial, by reason of its size, scale, materials and design, would result in harm to the character and appearance of the locality, and the significance and setting of the adjacent listed buildings.
“The less than substantial harm to the heritage assets and harm to the character and appearance of the area identified is not considered to be outweighed by any public benefits associated with the proposal.”
Cllr Ian Selby said local people should be asked in a “referendum” on whether they want a war memorial in Market Deeping. He added: “That remains my view.”
The plans were originally discussed on October 28, 2020 when Cllr Ashley Baxter requested the plans for referral due to the visual amenity issues and negative impact on the conservation area.
Documents pointed out that there are already a number of monuments nearby.