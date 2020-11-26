Somebody lost half a kilo of cocaine in Birchwood
Police sniffing out suspects
Lincoln Police found some 500grams of cocaine in the Birchwood area, and are now looking to find out the dealer who lost or disposed of it.
The cocaine was found in the Birchwood area of Lincoln on Thursday, and is believed to have a value of up to £50,000.
Police would like to speak to anyone who may know anything about it, or who it may belong to.
If you think you may be able to help officers with this investigation, call 101 and quote incident number 240 of November 26.
Alternatively, you can anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.