Councillors approve plans for 71 homes off the A15
Village extension off the A15
South Kesteven councillors have approved plans to build 71 homes on land East of Folkingham Road in Morton.
Lincolnshire County Council put plans before district councillors in Wednesday’s Planning Committee.
21 of the homes (30%) will be affordable housing. There will also be pedestrian and cycle connectivity to the village and a play area. Developers said vehicular access to the planning area is acceptable.
There will be a £415,614 education contribution, £46,860 NHS contribution and £30,000 to extend the bus service as a result of the builds.
Objections included concerns over the negative impact on the character of the area, residential amenity, highway/transport infrastructure increase, flood risk and the impact on ecology/biodiversity.
Concerns were also raised about the speed of the traffic on the A15 near to the development. Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership will be asked to consider adding a 30-mile speed limit for traffic on this section of the A15.
Cllr Phil Dilks said: “It really hits you how busy and thundering the lorries come through that village.”
Cllr Harrish Bisnauthsing agreed that “the traffic thunders past.”
Six councillors approved plans while five abstained to the proposal due to road-traffic concerns.