Councillors argue over what to do with 70,000 tonnes of soil

Councillors in North Lincolnshire have told developers come up with better ideas to use some 70,000 tonnes of soil dug up to build Keadby 2 power station.

Keadby Developments Ltd wanted to put it in two large mounds of approximately 6m tall each opposite North Pilfrey Farm.

The developers suggested the two earth mounds would enable new wildlife habitats and self-vegetate over time, assimilating into the rural landscape.

This is all in a bid to save some £2.8 million, as forming the earth mounds would prevent the soil being transported in many lorries to landfill, costing about £40 to move one tonne.

But Councillor John Briggs said in a planning meeting on Wednesday that “this in effect will be just large spoil heaps and will be detrimental to the visual amenity.”

Councillors unanimously urged developers to look for other opportunities for this soil to be used to help the people in the community, not just the environment.