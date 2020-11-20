Elderly woman dies after crash with ambulance
And her husband was seriously injured
An 85-year-old woman has died after a crash between a car and an ambulance on Yarborough Road in Grimsby on Friday.
Humberside Police were called to the collision at the junction with Cross Coates Road at 11.45am on Friday, November 20.
The crash involved a white Suzuki Alto and an ambulance response car, which was responding to an emergency.
The woman died at the scene and an 87-year-old man, who was also travelling in the Alto, suffered serious injuries.
Humberside Police said: “Our specialist teams are investigating the circumstances of the collision and are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage which could assist us to come forward.
“We ask that you do not speculate about the cause of the collision on social media.”
Anyone with information should contact Humberside Police on 101 quoting log number 187 of November 20.