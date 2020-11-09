Lincoln council’s affordable housing scheme submitted

The City of Lincoln Council has submitted plans for a 42-home affordable housing scheme off Rookery Lane.

The development would see the authority demolish properties at 89-93 to facilitate an entrance road to the build, which will include 32 two to four-bed houses, four two-bedroom bungalows and six one-bedroom flats.

According to documents submitted to the authority’s planning department, funding for the build will include Homes England money, while the properties will be let by the council.

“Continued housing growth is a key need in the city to ensure there is a sufficient availability of homes to support economic growth and job creation,” said the documents.

“The proposed development will enable the construction of high quality sustainable housing to contribute to meeting the needs of Lincoln city residents.

“In addition, the construction work valued in the region of £7 million, would be carried out by local contractors and sub-contractors and materials sourced locally further supporting the local economy further.”

Parking will be built into the scheme, with the road acting as a shared space for cars and pedestrians in a bid to “give equal priority to pedestrians cyclists” while ensuring “cars travel slowly”.

The plans will be examined by the authority at a later date.