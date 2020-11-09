TGI Fridays sets Lincoln opening date

Popular American style chain TGI Fridays will be opening a restaurant on Lincoln High Street in January 2021.

It will move into the High Street unit formerly occupied by Carluccio’s from Thursday, January 14 next year.

Carluccio’s closed permanently in March after going to administration, but the unit has remained vacant throughout coronavirus lockdown.

Lincoln TGI will be added to an exclusive group of Famous at Fridays restaurants, becoming just the 15th restaurant to have that title in the country.

It is believed that the restaurant will bring 35-40 full and part-time jobs to the area, as well as a new menu with some returning favourites.

The cocktail menu has been refined, while the popular Cobb Salad and Loaded Potato Skins have been brought back to the food menu.

It had been reported that Fridays were in discussions about moving into the unit back in July, confirming the rumours on Monday.

Robert B. Cook, CEO of Fridays, said: “We are thrilled to be opening a Fridays store in Lincoln and we’re also pleased to announce that the restaurant will join the exclusive group of Famous at Fridays restaurants which celebrate everything we are famous for.”