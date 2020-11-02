Lincoln joins county bid for £125m regeneration funding

Lincoln has joined towns across Greater Lincolnshire in bidding for £125million of government funding for regeneration projects.

The city’s Town Deal Board joined similar organisations in Boston, Skegness, Mablethorpe and North East Lincolnshire in bidding for nearly £25 million each for projects hoped to boost the economy and drive growth.

Lincoln’s £24.75 million request covers 15 projects including redeveloping the Drill Hall, creating a new tourism college, and converting the Barbican Hotel into a “production hub for the creative sector”.

Professor Mary Stuart, Vice-Chancellor at the University of Lincoln and Chair of the Town Deal Board for Lincoln, said: “Continued investment is the key to ensuring Lincoln’s future prosperity and the multi-agency town board have worked incredibly hard, supported by members of the community, to seize this opportunity to bring essential funding for 15 ambitious projects to add or enhance the offering of our city.

“Through this programme of investment, our people, council, companies, education providers and universities will work together to make sure the benefits of growth lead to a sustainable development and the creation of a more prosperous future for everyone.”

Here is a list of the capital’s projects in full:

Lincoln Made Smarter – Focused support to SMEs in a bid to accelerate the development of industrial digital technologies (IDTs)

Lincoln connected – the use of digital technology to increase access to arts, culture and heritage, including an Open Content Management system and Smart Signage

Health and Well-being Hub – Development of a Health and Wellbeing training and support Centre (HWBC), as part of Lincoln College

Lincoln City FC Community hub – the expansion and redevelopment of the current stadium infrastructure as a community training and employment facility

Hospitality, Events and Tourism (HEAT) College – development of the UK’s first Hospitality, Events and Tourism (HEAT) College

Wigford Way – improved walking and cycling environment and public realm along Wigford Way and St Mary’s Street

Sincil Bank – traffic improvements including a resident only parking scheme, a 20mph vehicle zone, improved place-setting, creation of a green corridor and environmental improvements

Central Market & City Vibrancy – restoration and repurposing the Grade II listed Central Market Building to create a modern and diversified market offer, combining retail, food, leisure and technology

Drill Hall Development – refurbishment for use as evening cultural/leisure venue and a community hub and adult training venue

Tentercroft Steet – redevelopment of a strategic brownfield site to create new workspace and city living in the heart of the City Centre

Barbican Production & Maker Hub – Refurbishment of the Barbican Hotel for use as a production hub for the creative sector

The Hive – The redevelopment of the former police station on West Parade to provide city living for key workers alongside workspace and training provision

Store of Stories – the development of a centrally located food supermarket, providing low cost locally supplied waste and surplus food alongside a programme of advice, support and training, volunteering, and work placements opportunities

Road to Net Zero Programme – A programme of four projects that support the work of the Lincoln Climate Commission, and the ‘Roadmap to Zero carbon Lincoln’ plan

Greyfriars – restoration of the C13th building to open it to the public as a heritage attraction with a mix of a digital and tactile, immersive interpretation scheme, temporary exhibitions, events, conferencing and educational activities

The Connected Coast board has led discussions for projects in both Skegness and Mablethorpe.

If successful, the money could go towards an extension and pedestrianisation of the Skegness Foreshore in a bid to allow for year-round use, a replacement for the Colonnade at Sutton-on-Sea and a Campus for Future Living at Mablethorpe, which will see health, education and leisure all combined in a multi-use building.

Improvements will also be made to the train station to ensure it matches tourism destination expectations, as well as creating adequate space for businesses, providing incubation space for young entrepreneurs.

Sarah Louise Fairburn, Chair of the Connected Coast Board said the projects are expected to bring in £6 for every £1 requested in Skegness and £3 for every £1 in Mablethorpe and create a combined 14,681 jobs.

“Both towns have a proud tourism offer and heritage that needs to be built upon to ensure their future,” she said.

“This year has been incredibly tough for the whole country, but with this funding, we can see a hopeful and bright future for residents, stakeholders, businesses and visitors in both towns.”

In Boston, a new training centre for logistics, food and digital skills could be created on the town’s port in partnership with the University of Lincoln and Boston College.

A controversial new Mayflower Centre being planned by Boston College on the site of the Geoff Moulder pool and a health and leisure centre in the town’s centre are also included.

Further investment has also been linked to the marketplace, Blackfriars Theatre, Shodfriars Hall and a number of volunteer-led projects such as Endeavour FM and church community hubs.

Neil Kempster, Chair of the Boston Town Deal Board, said: “In such difficult and challenging times, the Town Deal provides a fantastic opportunity to attract significant government funding to make a real difference to the local economy in Boston.

“With a particular emphasis on the skills agenda and raising the aspirations of the people of Boston, the Town Deal aims to build on the unique and historic nature of the town to deliver a better future for everyone.”

North East Lincolnshire Council was also due to submit plans for seven projects in Grimsby to the government.

They include the development of a new public square at Riverhead Square, better pedestrian and cycle access to the town centre and Alexandra Dockside and a waterfront residential build off Garth lane, refurbishment of the Central Library.

The council has been contacted for comment.