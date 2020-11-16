Lincoln man charged over death near Rochdale

A 35-year-old man from Lincoln has been charged in connection with the death of a businessman near Rochdale.

Greater Manchester Police were called to reports of a burglary at units off Manchester Road in Heywood at around 11.15pm on Wednesday, October 28.

Police said a man, one of the owners, was found and had suffered what is believed to be a medical episode and died a short time later.

He has been named locally as father-of-three Peter Cordwell, who was known affectionately as ‘Creamy’.

Peter was known for his companies Creamy Crete and PGC Demolition, and the many properties he owned including Collop Gate Farm, where he was found.

Ahman Mirza of Norris Street in Lincoln was charged with three counts of attempted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, one count of violent disorder and one count of possession of an offensive weapon.

Mirza appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Saturday, November 14, for an adiministrative hearing.

After his death, Peter’s wife Sharon said on social media: “Thank you so much to every single person who has sent a kind message. To say we are totally devastated is an understatement.

“He was the love of my life. We spent the last 24 years together, married for 21 years. Three kids and a business empire later.

“I’ll love you for the rest of my life. You were my soul mate.”

Peter was also involved in a lot of community projects and charity efforts, including being the sponsor Jolly Josh who said it will be “forever thankful” to him.

Police also raided two properties in Rochdale and one in Blackpool on Thursday, November 5.

On November 6 the force said that two men, aged 22 and 29, were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and conspiracy to commit burglary.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the fraudulent evasion of excise duty and participating in the activities of an organised crime group.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods, and then men were all released on bail.