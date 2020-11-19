Lincoln man with hammer charged over death threat
He is due in court next year
A 41-year-old Lincoln man living in supported accommodation for homeless alcoholics has been charged with making a threat to kill after being found with a hammer.
Thomas Stamp, of The Cornerhouse in the city, was arrested on Wednesday morning within 13 minutes of police receiving a report of a man carrying a hammer.
Officers were called to the incident St Rumbold Street in Lincoln at 8.56am on November 18.
Stamp was taken to the police station on South Park Avenue where he disclosed a threat to kill another person.
This person was not in the local area at the time of the arrest, police said.
Paul Mayo, Response Team Sergeant for Lincoln city centre, was one of the officers who assisted with the arrest.
He said: “I’m pleased we were able to quickly make this arrest and I would like to thank those who alerted us to this.
“We will continue to do everything we can to keep our streets weapon-free.”
Stamp is now on bail until he appears before Lincoln Magistrates Court on January 4, 2021.