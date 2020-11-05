Lincoln revellers enjoy final night before lockdown

People went out to eat, drink and socialise in the city for the last time in at least a month before the second national lockdown began on Thursday.
However, it appeared to be fairly quiet towards the tail end of the evening before the 10pm curfew for pubs and restaurants, despite some expectations of a mad rush on the final night.
Now the second lockdown has begun, pubs, bars and restaurants must close, except for takeaway and collections, until at least December 2 – see the latest guidance here.
Non-essential shops, leisure and entertainment will close, but some major retailers will stay open in Lincolnshire, including Boots and Wilko.
Here are some scenes from the city centre we captured on Wednesday night.
The scene on the upper part of Lincoln High Street. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
Getting in the festive spirit before lockdown. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
The night before the second lockdown. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
All quiet on Guildhall Street. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
Police presence on the High Street, near popular bars. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
A serene but cold walk in the Cornhill. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
Spreading pre-lockdown festive joy. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
You’ll still need a mask to go to the shops allowed to stay open during lockdown. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
| Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
