These retailers will stay open during lockdown

The shops that have been deemed ‘essential’

Select shops deemed as essential will stay open during England’s second lockdown on Thursday, whereas most other retailers must close.

The country will go into lockdown again on midnight on Thursday, with all shops closing if they aren’t classed as selling “essential” goods.

The government has published a list of establishments that can stay open and must close on November 5, as part of the new restrictions.

Any non-essential shops where goods can be pre-ordered and collected off the premises can operate click-and-collect and delivery services, despite not being open.

Fashion retailers such as Primark, New Look and Next will be forced to close on Thursday, as well as entertainment shops like HMV and Game.

Restaurants, pubs and bars will close, but can still serve takeaway meals and drinks before 10pm via click and collect, drive-thru or delivery.

Leisure centres and gyms will have to close, as will any sports facilities including swimming pools, tennis courts and shooting ranges.

Newsagents, off-licenses and corner shops will be allowed to stay open, as will petrol stations and market stalls, so long as they sell essential goods.

Some shoppers in Lincoln were seen queueing outside shops that will close when lockdown comes into fruition, in order to get that last purchase.

The full list of local stores that will stay open, that we know so far, is:

Aldi

Argos (if inside a Sainsburys)

B&M

B&Q

Boots

Boyes

Co-op

Farmfoods

Heron Foods

Homebase

Home Bargains

Iceland

Lidl

M&S Foodhall

Morrisons

Post Office

Poundland

Sainsburys

Screwfix

Spar

Superdrug

Tesco

The Range

Waitrose

Wickes

Wilko

The Lincolnite approached both St Marks and Waterside Shopping Centre for comment, and are yet to receive a reply, but it is believed that all businesses within those centres will close on Thursday.