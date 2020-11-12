Lincolnshire hospital patients must now wear face masks
And when leaving their bed space area
In-patients at Lincolnshire hospitals must now wear face masks during daytime hours, and specifically when leaving their beds.
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs hospitals in Lincoln, Boston, Grantham and Louth, said this is in place to keep patients and staff safe by minimising the risks spreading or getting infected with COVID-19.
However, there are some exceptions in place for those unable to wear a mask.
Patient visiting is currently suspended at all of the trust’s hospitals from Thursday, November 5 when the whole country entered a second coronavirus lockdown.
There are some exemptions for exceptional circumstances, including parents being allowed to visit children’s wards one at a time (so long as they don’t show symptoms), and partners being allowed to attend childbirth.
The latest news about face masks comes after it was revealed that over 300 hospital and healthcare staff across Lincolnshire are currently off work due to coronavirus.