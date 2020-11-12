Man jailed over child sex offences
He also faces a further trial over a stalking offence
A 33-year-old man has been jailed for over a year for offences including sexual communications with a child.
An appeal was put out by Lincolnshire Police to help find Carl Potter on February 11 this year as he was wanted for breaching a community order.
Police believed he was in the Lincoln city centre area and he was later arrested on February 25 on suspicion of committing sexual offences and taken into custody.
Potter was jailed after appearing at Lincoln Crown Court on Thursday, November 12.
He was jailed for 12 months for sexual communications with a child, and four months consecutive for a breach of a suspended sentence for an offence of stalking in 2019.
Potter will also face a further trial for a separate offence of stalking. That trial is currently scheduled for December 21 this year.