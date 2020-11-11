Louth school closed due to COVID with 120 students isolating
One of seven more Lincolnshire schools with coronavirus cases
A further seven schools in Lincolnshire have positive cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, including one in Louth that will close for two weeks.
King Edward VI Grammar School in Louth said the site and catering teams (of around 20 people) need to self-isolate for 14 days. Headmaster James Lascelles described them as “the backbone of the school”.
The school will be closed from Thursday, November 12 through to Wednesday, November 25.
A letter was sent to parents by Mr Lascelles saying: “I have been alerted to a positive case within our site team and as I speak their mobile phones are pinging and the NHS Test and Trace service has required the entire site and catering teams to self-isolate for 14 days.
“As a direct consequence of this the school cannot meet any of its health and safety obligations and regrettably I am required to close the site to all students.
“Additionally, as cases continue to rise in the local area we also have over 120 students self-isolating from school and growing on a daily basis.
“Furthermore, we have also had nine confirmed cases over the past three weeks.”
Lincolnshire schools round-up
Lincolnshire County Council said on Wednesday, November 11 that it is working with 73 schools and nine nurseries with COVID-19 infections.
The latest additions to the county council’s list are North Kesteven Academy in North Hykeham, Pinchbeck East Primary School, Tower Road Academy in Boston, and White House Farm Day Nursery in Grantham, which all remain open. Newton on Trent Primary School in Lincoln has also been added, but is listed as closed.
North Kesteven Academy reported to the council’s health protection team on October 26, but the school only appeared on the list on November 11.
In addition, three schools that are not yet on the council’s list, have confirmed cases of coronavirus including King Edward VI Grammar School.
Sir Robert Pattinson Academy in North Hykeham has had two positive cases confirmed within the last couple of days, but the school remains open as usual. The cases are two students from different year groups.
Boston High School has closed its Year 7 bubble after confirmation of a positive COVID-19 result, which it says is an isolated case.
Meanwhile, the only Lincolnshire schools currently listed as closed are St Lawrence School (Horncastle), Holton Le Clay Pre-School and Newton on Trent Primary School in Lincoln.
YPLP (Lincoln) and Charles Read Academy (Grantham) have both been removed from the list as they are no longer active cases with Public Health England.
Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “As of this Wednesday, Lincolnshire’s Health Protection Team is currently working with 73 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.
“All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.
“The majority of schools remain fully open, and those affected are working really well to limit both the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the pupils’ education.”
These are the schools with current confirmed cases (new in bold at the top):
- King Edward VI Grammar School, Louth
- Sir Robert Pattinson Academy, North Hykeham
- Boston High School
- North Kesteven Academy, North Hykeham
- Pinchbeck East Primary School
- Tower Road Academy, Boston
- Newton on Trent Primary School, Lincoln (closed)
- Lincoln College
- Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough
- Hackthorn Primary School
- Kesteven and Sleaford High School
- Bluecoat Meres Academy, Grantham
- Kesteven and Grantham Girls School
- Priory LSST, Lincoln
- Boston College
- Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford
- St George’s Academy, Sleaford
- St Peter and St Paul Academy, Lincoln
- Stamford Endowed Schools
- Branston Community Academy
- Grantham College
- The King’s School, Grantham
- Westgate Academy, Lincoln
- William Farr School, Welton, Lincoln
- Kisimul School Acacia Hall, Freisthorpe
- Leslie Manser Primary, Lincoln
- Market Deepings Community Primary
- Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Horncastle
- University Academy Long Sutton
- De Aston School, Market Rasen
- Bourne Academy
- Carre’s Grammar School, Sleaford
- Hartsholme Academy, Lincoln
- Holbeach Primary Academy
- The Deepings School
- Spalding High School
- Spalding Parish School
- William Alvey School, Sleaford
- Barnes Wallis Academy, Tattershall
- Bourne Grammar School
- Spalding Academy
- Tedder County Primary School, Ashby de la Launde
- Alford Primary School
- Caistor Grammar School
- St Thomas’ CE Primary Academy, Boston
- Whitewood Academy, Gainsborough
- Scotter Primary School
- The Village Pre-School at Manor Farm, North Hykeham
- Bardney CE Primary School
- Wragby Primary School
- Linchfield Community Primary
- The Gainsborough Parish Church CE Primary School
- Thomas Cowley High School, Spalding
- Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Alford
- Wyberton Primary School
- Burton Hathow Preparatory School
- Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham
- Giles Academy, Boston
- Branston Junior Academy
- Waddingham Primary School
- Fosse Way Academy, North Hykeham
- St Faith’s Infant and Nursery School
- Clough and Risegate Primary School, Spalding
- Kirton Primary School
- Mablethorpe Primary Academy
- Ruskington Chestnut Primary Academy
- Louth Academy
- The Holt Primary School, Skellingthorpe
- St Lawrence School, Horncastle (closed)
- Springwell Alternative Academy, Lincoln
- Priory City of Lincoln Academy
- Holton Le Clay Pre-School (closed)
- South View Community Primary School, Crowland
- St Margaret Primary School, Withern
- Westmere Primary, Spalding
- Ermine Primary Academy, Lincoln
Public Health are also aware of the following nine nurseries with positive cases (new in bold at the top):
- White House Farm Day Nursery, Grantham
- Angels Childcare, Lincoln
- Nutwood Day Nursery, Lincoln
- Clarence House Day Nursery, Grantham
- Elsaforde Nursery, Sleaford
- Sunflowers Nursery, Saxilby
- Mon Ami Day Nursery, Alford
- Young Tots Nursery, Lincoln
- Smart Pants Day Nursery, Mablethorpe
North East Lincolnshire Council
North East Lincolnshire Council had notification of three more schools with suspected cases on Tuesday, November 10.
This comes after the council said on November 2 that it was working with 21 suspected or confirmed cases in education settings in the area..
North Lincolnshire
There have been at least seven schools with publicly confirmed cases in North Lincolnshire since term restarted.
However, the official number of schools currently with cases has not been disclosed. North Lincolnshire Council said it will not provide any data regarding schools in the region with coronavirus cases.