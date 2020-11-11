Louth school closed due to COVID with 120 students isolating

One of seven more Lincolnshire schools with coronavirus cases

A further seven schools in Lincolnshire have positive cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, including one in Louth that will close for two weeks.

King Edward VI Grammar School in Louth said the site and catering teams (of around 20 people) need to self-isolate for 14 days. Headmaster James Lascelles described them as “the backbone of the school”.

The school will be closed from Thursday, November 12 through to Wednesday, November 25.

A letter was sent to parents by Mr Lascelles saying: “I have been alerted to a positive case within our site team and as I speak their mobile phones are pinging and the NHS Test and Trace service has required the entire site and catering teams to self-isolate for 14 days.

“As a direct consequence of this the school cannot meet any of its health and safety obligations and regrettably I am required to close the site to all students.

“Additionally, as cases continue to rise in the local area we also have over 120 students self-isolating from school and growing on a daily basis.

“Furthermore, we have also had nine confirmed cases over the past three weeks.”

Lincolnshire schools round-up

Lincolnshire County Council said on Wednesday, November 11 that it is working with 73 schools and nine nurseries with COVID-19 infections.

The latest additions to the county council’s list are North Kesteven Academy in North Hykeham, Pinchbeck East Primary School, Tower Road Academy in Boston, and White House Farm Day Nursery in Grantham, which all remain open. Newton on Trent Primary School in Lincoln has also been added, but is listed as closed.

North Kesteven Academy reported to the council’s health protection team on October 26, but the school only appeared on the list on November 11.

In addition, three schools that are not yet on the council’s list, have confirmed cases of coronavirus including King Edward VI Grammar School.

Sir Robert Pattinson Academy in North Hykeham has had two positive cases confirmed within the last couple of days, but the school remains open as usual. The cases are two students from different year groups.

Boston High School has closed its Year 7 bubble after confirmation of a positive COVID-19 result, which it says is an isolated case.

Meanwhile, the only Lincolnshire schools currently listed as closed are St Lawrence School (Horncastle), Holton Le Clay Pre-School and Newton on Trent Primary School in Lincoln.

YPLP (Lincoln) and Charles Read Academy (Grantham) have both been removed from the list as they are no longer active cases with Public Health England.

Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “As of this Wednesday, Lincolnshire’s Health Protection Team is currently working with 73 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.

“All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.

“The majority of schools remain fully open, and those affected are working really well to limit both the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the pupils’ education.”

These are the schools with current confirmed cases (new in bold at the top):

King Edward VI Grammar School, Louth

Sir Robert Pattinson Academy, North Hykeham

Boston High School

North Kesteven Academy, North Hykeham

Pinchbeck East Primary School

Tower Road Academy, Boston

Newton on Trent Primary School, Lincoln (closed)

Lincoln College

Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough

Hackthorn Primary School

Kesteven and Sleaford High School

Bluecoat Meres Academy, Grantham

Kesteven and Grantham Girls School

Priory LSST, Lincoln

Boston College

Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford

St George’s Academy, Sleaford

St Peter and St Paul Academy, Lincoln

Stamford Endowed Schools

Branston Community Academy

Grantham College

The King’s School, Grantham

Westgate Academy, Lincoln

William Farr School, Welton, Lincoln

Kisimul School Acacia Hall, Freisthorpe

Leslie Manser Primary, Lincoln

Market Deepings Community Primary

Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Horncastle

University Academy Long Sutton

De Aston School, Market Rasen

Bourne Academy

Carre’s Grammar School, Sleaford

Hartsholme Academy, Lincoln

Holbeach Primary Academy

The Deepings School

Spalding High School

Spalding Parish School

William Alvey School, Sleaford

Barnes Wallis Academy, Tattershall

Bourne Grammar School

Spalding Academy

Tedder County Primary School, Ashby de la Launde

Alford Primary School

Caistor Grammar School

St Thomas’ CE Primary Academy, Boston

Whitewood Academy, Gainsborough

Scotter Primary School

The Village Pre-School at Manor Farm, North Hykeham

Bardney CE Primary School

Wragby Primary School

Linchfield Community Primary

The Gainsborough Parish Church CE Primary School

Thomas Cowley High School, Spalding

Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Alford

Wyberton Primary School

Burton Hathow Preparatory School

Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham

Giles Academy, Boston

Branston Junior Academy

Waddingham Primary School

Fosse Way Academy, North Hykeham

St Faith’s Infant and Nursery School

Clough and Risegate Primary School, Spalding

Kirton Primary School

Mablethorpe Primary Academy

Ruskington Chestnut Primary Academy

Louth Academy

The Holt Primary School, Skellingthorpe

St Lawrence School, Horncastle (closed)

Springwell Alternative Academy, Lincoln

Priory City of Lincoln Academy

Holton Le Clay Pre-School (closed)

South View Community Primary School, Crowland

St Margaret Primary School, Withern

Westmere Primary, Spalding

Ermine Primary Academy, Lincoln

Public Health are also aware of the following nine nurseries with positive cases (new in bold at the top):

White House Farm Day Nursery, Grantham

Angels Childcare, Lincoln

Nutwood Day Nursery, Lincoln

Clarence House Day Nursery, Grantham

Elsaforde Nursery, Sleaford

Sunflowers Nursery, Saxilby

Mon Ami Day Nursery, Alford

Young Tots Nursery, Lincoln

Smart Pants Day Nursery, Mablethorpe

North East Lincolnshire Council

North East Lincolnshire Council had notification of three more schools with suspected cases on Tuesday, November 10.

This comes after the council said on November 2 that it was working with 21 suspected or confirmed cases in education settings in the area..

North Lincolnshire

There have been at least seven schools with publicly confirmed cases in North Lincolnshire since term restarted.

However, the official number of schools currently with cases has not been disclosed. North Lincolnshire Council said it will not provide any data regarding schools in the region with coronavirus cases.