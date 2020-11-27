Man jailed for sexual offences against child
He showed no remorse
A 31-year-old man from Market Deeping showed no remorse as he was jailed for four years for sexual offences against a child.
Jamie Maschinsky, of Black Prince Avenue, was arrested in September 2019 before being interviewed and charged with four offences of sexual assault against a girl under 13.
He pleaded not guilty but, following his trial that commenced on November 23, he was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault of a girl aged under 13.
Judge Hirst said there was no telling how seriously the victim had been affected by Maschinsky’s actions and that she may not realise the impact on her due to her age.
Detective Constable Stuart Beeson, from the Protecting Vulnerable Persons Unit at Lincolnshire Police, said: “During the investigation and trial Maschinsky has not shown any remorse at all.
“What’s important though is that he has been found guilty of these offences and faces a prison term.
“When he is released his name will go on the Sex Offenders Register and he will be subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order indefinitely.
“Having to give evidence to the police in a video interview and then at Crown Court is a daunting experience for anyone but the young victim presented herself in a manner that is a credit to her, her parents and those supporting her.
“She has been supported by her family but also her teachers, a dedicated Children’s Independent Sexual Violence Adviser along with the police.
“I want to pass on my thanks for her bravery in coming forward. As a result, we have been able to take a very dangerous individual off the streets.”