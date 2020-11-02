Man jailed for two shop robberies within hours of each other

Two accomplices have not been found

A man who was involved in robberies on two town centre shops within hours of each other has been jailed at Lincoln Crown Court.

Bradley Simpson was one of three men who held up Bell’s Newsagents in Church Street, Gainsborough in November last year taking bottles of whisky and wine.

Later the same evening Simpson was involved in a second robbery at DB Food and Wine on the same street when more alcohol was taken.

Andrew Scott, prosecuting, said Simpson and his two accomplices walked into Bell’s Newsagents just after 5.30pm and placed a holdall on the counter telling the shop worker to fill it with alcohol and cigarettes.

The men claimed the shop owner owed money.

Mr Scott said the shop worker stood up to the men and refused to fill the bag but was then punched a number of times by a hooded man referred to in court as Male 2.

“At some point Male 2 threatened to take a blade out but no knife was ever produced.”

During the incident that followed the shop worker was punched more times by Male 2 before the intruders left with bottles of wine and whisky.

The court was told that Simpson was the only one of the three men involved in the robbery to be identified.

Later the same evening DB Food and Wine was also robbed after a drunken woman walked out without paying for a bottle of wine.

Mr Scott said the owner tried to prevent her but was pushed into a display.

“The defendant then entered the store holding a knife in his hand.

“The owner retreated and the defendant and the woman took a number of bottles of wine from the display. Four bottles were smashed in the shop and another four bottles were missing.”

Police had already been called by passers-by who were concerned after seeing Simpson in the street with a knife.

Officers arrived at the scene but Simpson ran off. He was detained in Acland Street and arrested.

Simpson, 26, of Trent Street, Gainsborough, admitted two charges of robbery as a result of the incidents on November 26 last year. He was jailed for 40 months.

Mark Watson, in mitigation, told the court: “He says that this was an evening of utter stupidity on his behalf. He had been drinking and then got carried away.

“He admits full responsibility for what he has done and he recognises this is no way to behave. He is embarrassed and ashamed at this course of conduct.”