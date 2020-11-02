Man seriously injured after Lincoln fight

It is believed he was also hit by a car

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after an alleged fight in Lincoln.

Lincolnshire Police officers attended after reports of an ongoing fight in the area of the YMCA Lincolnshire building on St Rumbold’s Street at 5.55pm on Sunday, November 1.

Officers found a 32-year-old man who had been assaulted.

It was reported that as the injured man ran from his assailants, he was hit by a blue Mercedes Vito.

Nobody has yet been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area and can provide information to contact them on 101 quoting incident number 397 of November 1.