Police break up house party with 40 people in Cleethorpes

One of several parties dispersed by police

Over 40 guests were moved on after Humberside Police broke up a house party in Cleethorpes over the weekend.

The householder was served with a breach of COVID-19 restrictions fine at a house on Davenport Drive after officers were alerted to a party at the address in the early hours of the morning on Saturday, October 31.

Police said the party was “clearly pre-planned” and that they will take strong action against those involved when this type of event is reported to them.

Police also served a householder with a fixed penalty notice for breaching COVID-19 restrictions after reports of a party of over 20 people at a property on Cavendish Road in Hull on Saturday evening.

The incidents came as Northern Lincolnshire moved into tier 2 (high) lockdown at midnight on Saturday.

Later the same day, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that England will go into a second national lockdown for a month, from Thursday, November 5 to Wednesday, December 2.

Paul French, Neighbourhood Chief Inspector at Humberside Police, said about the Cleethorpes incident: “This was a reckless breach of COVID-19 regulations at a crucial time when this deadly virus is continuing to spread and harm our communities.

“The party was clearly pre-planned and had, when we arrived, over 40 people in the house. This is not only illegal, but increases the risk of infecting so many other people.

“We know this is a really difficult time for people, this is not about stopping people’s fun and celebrations, it’s about saving lives.

“The vast majority of our communities are following the regulations and are making huge personal sacrifices so when this type of event comes to our attention we must take strong action against those involved.

“I would appeal to everyone to work with us on these new restrictions and make sure they do not put themselves or others at risk of infection.

“If we are made aware or come across blatant, and reckless, breaches such as pre-planned large parties, we will take action against the host and potentially this could lead to a £10,000 fine.”