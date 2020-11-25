Man seriously injured in Boston assault
He was taken to hospital
A man in his 50s was seriously injured after an alleged assault near Matalan in Boston on Wednesday morning.
The man was found in an alleyway to the rear of the Boston shop and the assault was reported to police at 7.07am.
A scene guard was put in place just after 7.30am and the man was taken to hospital.
Lincolnshire Police have launched an investigation, but no arrests had been made by the time of publication.
Enquiries are still ongoing and anyone with information is being urged to contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident 55 of November 25.