Interactive ‘Christmas Spirits Trail’ coming to Lincoln

Families in Lincoln are being encouraged to save the spirit of Christmas with a new Safari-style trail in the city centre.

Lincoln BIG has organised the Christmas Spirits Trail alongside QR code experts High Street Safari and it will, much like the annual pumpkin trail, have characters hidden in shop windows in Lincoln.

Ten Christmas spirit characters will be out there to be found in your very own High Street Safari adventure, using smartphones to log your discoveries.

The trail will begin on December 4 and run until January 4, 2021, so long as COVID-19 restrictions allow it, and should take around 45 minutes to complete.

It is free for families to take part in, and a Christmas e-book is available to all who complete the trail.

All characters come with a unique QR code which can be scanned to create an animation on your smartphone.

Families will also be able to take selfies with the character, encouraging people to use social media to share their findings.

The story revolves around Albert Claus, the less famous brother of Father Christmas, as he tries to maintain the spirit of Christmas by spreading joy bubbles on Christmas Day.

The trail will help you find Albert and learn what happened to him, before reading the conclusion of the story in the e-book at the end.

For more information and to begin the trail when it goes live on December 4, visit the High Street Safari website.