Man’s body found on Skegness bowling green
Death treated as unexplained
A man’s body was found on a bowling green in Skegness on Friday morning.
It was reported to Lincolnshire Police at 7.23am on Friday, November 13, before officers attended the scene on South Parade and found the body.
The death is currently being treated as unexplained, police said.
Lincolnshire Police are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious between late last night and the time the body was found to contact them.
Anyone with information should call 101 or email [email protected] quoting reference 43 of November 13.
Alternatively, it can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.