Grantham pub and music venue on sale for £620k
The previous owners had it for over 30 years
A popular pub and music venue in Grantham has been put up for sale after 33 years in business.
The Castlegate, on the street with the same name in Grantham town centre, closed for good in August due to the coronavirus pandemic, ending a three-decade run for brothers and owners John and Neil Cockroft.
The pub has now been put up for sale on PrimeLocation for £620,000, with an option to turn it into accommodation if the buyer chooses.
It currently has two large self-contained flats above the pub with six bedrooms, two bathrooms and two lounges, but the property description suggests that there could be scope for more.
It reads: “There is potential in the property to develop the ground floor into additional living accommodation with the potential for one or two additional self-contained flats.
“The area is very much in demand for living accommodation and could make a good return on an investment.
“This is a rare opportunity to purchase an imposing period property with potential for various future uses such as a restaurant or residential conversion as it is ideally positioned within the town centre which provides high residential demand.”
