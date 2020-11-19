New ad boards proposed for Pelham Bridge in Lincoln

A media company wants to build a digital advertising board overlooking Pelham Bridge.

Alight Media has applied to the City of Lincoln Council to put the 8m high boards in the Pelham Centre Car Park.

Each unit would be 6m wide by 3m high and the applicants said the images would change every 10 seconds.

They said the proposed advertisement would “never” be in front of the cathedral as drivers crossed the bridge, instead being sat to the right of any view of the historic building.

Document submitted to the council said: “Landmark advertising sites can therefore help to stimulate the local economy, as well as adding interest to the street scene, bringing colour to drab areas, making areas safer at night through better illumination, and screening eyesores.”

They added: “The Pelham Centre is the one of the largest structures in the area, but it is far from aesthetically beautiful.

“The proposed display units would add some life and colour to this otherwise dull street scene, and would not be detrimental to the visual amenity of the area.”

The council previously rejected a similar application for Dixon Street, however, the objection was overturned at appeal with the planning inspector declaring it would “not stand out as an incongruous, intrusive or overly dominant feature in the street scene”.