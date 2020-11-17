New bakery opens at Lincoln shopping centre
Another place to get your lunchtime fix
Cooplands opened a new store in Lincoln on Tuesday morning.
The new shop is located at Unit 8 at Nettleham Road Shopping Centre on Wolsey Way and has its full range of treats, as well as Christmas products.
The store opened on November 17 and created eight new jobs.
The store is open Monday to Saturday between 8am to 5.30pm and from 9am to 4pm on Sunday.
Cooplands said: “We’re excited to be part of your community.”
They opened another new store in September this year at the Hykeham Green Shopping Centre in North Hykeham, creating eight jobs.