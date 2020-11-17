Lincoln man who raped and battered woman jailed for 10 years

He had to be restrained in court

A man convicted of raping a woman after repeatedly punching her during a sustained attack has been jailed for 10 years at Lincoln Crown Court.

Nathan Booth, described as a powerfully built man, inflicted a broken rib, chipped teeth, black eyes, and cuts and bruises to his victim after treating her “like a punch-bag” during an incident in October last year.

Jeremy Janes, prosecuting, said that Booth then went on to rape the woman ignoring her pleas for him to stop.

Booth, 30, of Swift Gardens, Lincoln, denied charges of rape and inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent on October 11, 2019 but was found guilty by a jury following a trial last month.

After he was convicted, Booth began repeatedly hitting the sides of the secure dock at the Crown Court before being restrained.

On Tuesday he appeared in court by video link from Peterborough Prison for his sentence.

Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight ruled that he posed a danger and jailed him for 10 years.

She imposed an additional two years onto his licence which means that if he is released early he will remain on licence until November 2032 at risk of being returned to jail.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register for life.

The judge described the attack as “appalling” and told him: “You repeatedly punched her to the head and body.

“It was left-right, left-right as if she was a punch bag. She tried to placate you but you acted like a man possessed.

“You then raped her. She told you to stop but you said ‘I don’t care’.

“You are a large, strong man who knows what damage he can do. There is no question in my mind that you are dangerous.”

James Gray, in mitigation, said that Booth’s parents had both passed away by the time he was 12 years old.

“He was cut loose by the age of 12 without any parental guidance. Thereafter he was looked after by his sister whom he describes as a child herself.

“For a significant portion of his life he has not had the control or guidance that most people have while they are children.

“He learned to look after himself. Without any civilizing influence behind him he found the most effective way of doing that was by use of his physical strength. He is a large and powerful individual.”

Police issued a wanted appeal for Booth the day after the incident, in connection with an assault, before arresting him in York on October 21, 2019.

This led to six charges against his name, including rape, threats to kill, grievous bodily harm, criminal damage and engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour.