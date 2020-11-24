New COVID Christmas rules will allow three households to meet

Lockdown restrictions will be partially lifted for Christmas, allowing up to three households to meet in an ‘exclusive bubble’.

The plans are yet to be officially confirmed by government, however, according to major outlets including BBC News and Sky News, it will mean that in the five day period between December 23-27:

Three households will be able to form an exclusive “bubble” and meet indoors

Travel restrictions will be also be lifted

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove on Tuesday afternoon chaired a meeting with the first ministers of the devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to agree the plans.

It is understood there will be some minor changes to the initial plans for each of the nations.

Travel restrictions are also set to be lifted during the same period and some overnight stays will be allowed.

In a briefing on Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “I can’t say that Christmas will be normal this year, but in a period of adversity, time spent with loved ones is even more precious for people of all faiths and we all want some kind of Christmas — we need it.

“But what we don’t want is to throw caution to the winds and allow the virus to flare up again, forcing us all back into lockdown in January.

“This virus is not going to grant a Christmas truce. It doesn’t know Christmas and families will need to make a careful judgement about the risks.”