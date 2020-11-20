New Tesco Express opening on Brayford Pool

It will be open seven days a week

A new Tesco Express will open on the ground floor of the One The Brayford development on Brayford Wharf North next week.

The store will open on Thursday, November 26 between 7am-11pm every day.

The supermarket chain has taken a ten year lease on the property situated on the north side of the Brayford, underneath the residential development and neighbouring the DoubleTree by Hilton.

The Brayford Wharf North Tesco Express has created 13 new jobs, who will be part of a 23-strong workforce.

Store Manager Emmalee Krzesinska said: “We are extremely excited to be opening our Lincoln store and helping to serve the local community at this difficult time.

“The safety of our customers and colleagues is our number one priority and we have been working hard to introduce the social distancing measures designed to keep everyone safe, whilst still offering the local community brilliant service, a broad range of products including fresh food and food to go, and we look forward to welcoming our first customers.”

The new store will also further contribute to the Tesco’s Bags of Help and food bank initiatives across Lincoln and surrounding villages.

This is the first commercial unit in the building developed by J&J Developments. Director Dominik Jackson told The Lincolnite: “It’s great to see a retail commitment during these unprecedented times.

“Tesco are making the most of a prime location, close to the city centre, satisfying the demand from local residents, offices, hotels and of course the university campus.”

Ben Martin, PM at J&J Developments, added: “Thank you to local contractors Lindum BMS for a swift completion of the works on the premises, a great team effort.”