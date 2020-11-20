Lincolnshire man charged with rape and abuse of 11 children

A 53-year-old man from Grimsby has been charged with 21 alleged sexual offences against children, including 12 counts of indecent assault on boys under the age of 14 in Derbyshire.

Andrew Mark Ditchfield, of Fourways in Tetney, Grimsby, was arrested on suspicion of multiple offence during the morning of Tuesday, November 17.

He was charged on November 18 with 21 offences against 11 victims. He appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Thursday, November 19, where he was remanded to prison.

The 21 charges are:

12 counts of indecent assault on boys under the age of 14 – between 1992 and 2004 in Derbyshire

Two counts of attempted rape – between 1994 and 2003 in Derbyshire

Three counts of rape – between 1999 and 2011 (two counts in Derbyshire and one in Lincolnshire)

Two counts of indecent assault on girls under the age of 14 – between 1993 and 2001 in Derbyshire

Two counts of causing a boy over the age of 13 to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity – between 2004 and 2011 (one count in Derbyshire and one count in Lincolnshire)

Ditchfield will appear in court again on December 17.

Tony Owen, Detective Inspector at Derbyshire Constabulary, said: “As a force, we take reports of non-recent sexual abuse very seriously.

“We work closely with partners to ensure that survivors are given support, whether or not they wish to make a formal criminal complaint, and I would urge anyone who may have been subject to abuse to come forward.”

Anyone with information that may be of help to detectives investigating the alleged offences should contact Derbyshire Police on 101, via Facebook or Twitter or online here quoting reference 17*279894.