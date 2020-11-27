North East Lincolnshire energy from waste plant to double capacity
It’s going to cost £300m to build
Plans for a power plant in Stallingbrough to double its current capacity to 95 megawatts will be approved by councillors next week.
The South Humber Bank Energy Centre will be situated in the village of Stallingbrough.
The plans are to construct and operate an energy from waste plant of up to 95 megawatts gross capacity.
It replaces a previous plan already approved by North East Lincolnshire Council for a 49MW facility – this is yet to be built. Bosses say the proposals will not change the maximum building size or the fuel needed by the plant.
Due to the size of the application, it has been considered a nationally-significant project.
The development would be on land EP Waste Management Ltd already owns, acquired from Centrica in 2017.
It is estimated that a total of 50 permanent jobs will be granted and a maximum of 600 jobs during the construction process. It will have a 30 year life span.
Issues highlighted from the development are visual amenities, highways/traffic, ecology, pollution, flood risk, as well as health and safety risks.
This is due to the site being close to several pipelines and hazardous installations.
Councillors will make their decision in their Planning Committee on December 2.