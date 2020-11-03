80-home plan submitted for Middle Rasen
An exclusive bungalows development
E5 Living UK has applied to West Lindsey District Council to develop land off Gallamore Lane in Middle Rasen.
In documents to the authority, the developers say the site will be “appropriately developed in a manner that reflects the character of Market Rasen” and will create “a soft, pleasant and welcoming development”.
The build on the currently vacant land, said developers, will entirely consist of both detached and semi-detached bungalows and will provide “high quality” accommodation.
A new access road off Gallamore Lane will loop around the site and each home will have a minimum of two car parking spaces.