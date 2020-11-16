Lincoln
November 16, 2020 3.36 pm

Police drone finds man after ‘air weapon shooting’

He got away with it

Lincolnshire Police’s Drone unit helped to catch a man after reports of two males shooting an air weapon on the South Common in Lincoln.

The incident was reported to Lincolnshire Police at 1.39pm on Saturday, November 14 and the force’s drone team was deployed to the area.

After being located by the drone, officers were guided in and “offered advice”.

The man was not arrested or fined.

