Police drone finds man after ‘air weapon shooting’
He got away with it
Lincolnshire Police’s Drone unit helped to catch a man after reports of two males shooting an air weapon on the South Common in Lincoln.
The incident was reported to Lincolnshire Police at 1.39pm on Saturday, November 14 and the force’s drone team was deployed to the area.
After being located by the drone, officers were guided in and “offered advice”.
The man was not arrested or fined.
Reports of 2 males shooting a Air Weapon in a public recreational area. Quickly located by #drone, officers guided in and offender swiftly dealt with, saving time and resources. Log 198 14/11/20 #dronesforgood #PolicingWithPride #thermal @LincsPolice @LincsSpecials pic.twitter.com/75vzJqUQd6
— Lincolnshire Police Drones (@lincsCOPter) November 15, 2020