Grimsby weed farmers on the run
Have you seen these four?
Humberside Police are appealing to find four men in connection with industrial-scale cannabis farming in Grimsby and Immingham.
Ardit Hoxha, 33, Albjon Sina, 21, Eneri Demalji, 24, Albert Hida, 36, have still not been located by officers, despite extensive enquiries.
Three large scale factories for producing cannabis were found by police in North East Lincolnshire after warrants were executed as part of Operation Galaxy.
One of them was found in a three-storey house in Grimsby. More details here.
If you have seen any of the men or have information that could help, contact police on 101 and quote log 119 of November 16.