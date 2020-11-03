Skegness garage robbed by hammer-wielding duo

They left off with lots of cash

Police are looking for the suspects of an armed robbery in Skegness who threatened a cashier with a hammer before stealing a substantial amount of cash.

At 4.15am on Tuesday morning, two men walked into the Esso garage in Skegness on Burgh Road.

One of the men was holding the door open and keeping a lookout while the other threatened the cashier with a hammer and took money from the garage.

Both suspects then fled the scene on foot and were believed to have walked towards Churchill Avenue.

Cash was stolen but nobody was hurt in the incident, and officers are looking to identify the two men pictured.

The first suspect was wearing dark tracksuit bottoms, a navy-blue Nike hooded top, black gloves and black trainers.

The suspect holding the door was wearing dark tracksuit bottoms and a black hooded top with a grey Under Armour logo on it.

Both offenders were wearing face masks with their hoods up.

If you recognise either of the men or may have witnessed the incident, you can contact police in one of the following ways:

Calling 101 and quoting incident 28 of 03/11/2020

Emailing [email protected] and quoting the same incident number in the subject box

Anonymously getting in touch with CrimeStoppers on 0800 555111