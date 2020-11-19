Stamford
This £1.1m Lincolnshire house could be your dream home

Lovely garden, terraces and countryside views too

An impressive five-bedroom home on the Rutland – Lincolnshire border in a village near Stamford is on the market for offers in excess of £1.1 million

The current owners extended and refurbished the stone detached house in Great Casterton, including converting the old adjoining garages into a games room on the ground floor and extended above to incorporate a master bedroom with en suite bathroom.

The property, which is being marketed by Fine & Country, includes a sitting room, open plan kitchen/diner/family room and the games room, as well as countryside views of protected ancient land.

The open plan kitchen/diner/family room. | Photo: Fine & Country

A sitting room to relax and unwind in. | Photo: Fine & Country

The master bedroom. | Photo: Fine & Country

The master bedroom has its own walk-in wardrobe. | Photo: Fine & Country

One of the five bedrooms. | Photo: Fine & Country

There are three further double bedrooms, a single room/dressing room, en suite and a family bathroom, as well as a recently added double garage or stylish home gym.

Outside there is a split level landscaped garden with terraces and lawn.

The old adjoining garages were converted into a games room on the ground floor. | Photo: Fine & Country

What a stunning view. | Photo: Fine & Country

Time to relax outside. | Photo: Fine & Country

Check out this bathroom. | Photo: Fine & Country

A home gym. | Photo: Fine & Country

