This £1.1m Lincolnshire house could be your dream home
Lovely garden, terraces and countryside views too
An impressive five-bedroom home on the Rutland – Lincolnshire border in a village near Stamford is on the market for offers in excess of £1.1 million
The current owners extended and refurbished the stone detached house in Great Casterton, including converting the old adjoining garages into a games room on the ground floor and extended above to incorporate a master bedroom with en suite bathroom.
The property, which is being marketed by Fine & Country, includes a sitting room, open plan kitchen/diner/family room and the games room, as well as countryside views of protected ancient land.
There are three further double bedrooms, a single room/dressing room, en suite and a family bathroom, as well as a recently added double garage or stylish home gym.
Outside there is a split level landscaped garden with terraces and lawn.