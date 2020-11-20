Police name young man who died in Scunthorpe crash

A 22-year-old man from Scunthorpe who died after being hit by a car in the Lincolnshire town has been named by police.

Connor Watson was hit by an orange BMW on the A18 Queensway at around 5pm on Sunday, November 15.

He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but sadly died and police are still trying to establish the circumstances of the crash.

Humberside Police said: “Our specially trained officers are continuing to support them (Connor’s family) as we establish the circumstances of the collision.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact Humberside Police on 101 quoting log number 356 of November 15.