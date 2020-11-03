Three more Lincolnshire schools with COVID-19 cases on Tuesday
And 20 schools removed from the list
A further three schools in Lincolnshire have positive cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, but 20 schools have been removed from the list, the county council has confirmed.
Lincolnshire County Council said on Tuesday, November 3 that it is now working with 72 schools and 11 nurseries with COVID-19 infections.
The latest additions to the county council’s list on Tuesday are Branston Junior Academy, Waddingham Primary School and Giles Academy in Boston.
St George’s Academy (Ruskington), Little Learners Pre-School (Lincoln) and YPLP (Lincoln) are the schools currently closed.
Andy Fox, consultant in public health, said: “As of this Tuesday, Lincolnshire’s Health Protection Team is currently working with 72 schools that have had confirmed cases of coronavirus.
“All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.
“The majority of schools remain fully open, and those affected are working really well to limit both the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the pupils’ education.”
Schools with current confirmed cases (new in bold at the top):
- Giles Academy, Boston
- Branston Junior Academy
- Waddingham Primary School
- Lincoln College
- Queen Elizabeth High School, Gainsborough
- Hackthorn Primary School
- Kesteven and Sleaford High School
- Bluecoat Meres Academy, Grantham
- Kesteven and Grantham Girls School
- Barrowby Primary School
- Priory LSST, Lincoln
- Boston College
- Haven High Academy, Boston
- Malcolm Sargent Primary School, Stamford
- St George’s Academy, Sleaford
- St Peter and St Paul Academy, Lincoln
- Stamford Endowed Schools
- Branston Community Academy
- Grantham College
- Skegness Academy
- The King’s School, Grantham
- Westgate Academy, Lincoln
- William Farr School, Lincoln
- Kisimul School Acacia Hall, Freisthorpe
- Leslie Manser Primary, Lincoln
- Market Deeping Community Primary
- Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Horncastle
- University Academy Long Sutton
- Charles Read Academy, Grantham
- De Aston School, Market Rasen
- The St Sebastian Primary School, Grantham
- Bourne Academy
- St George’s Academy, Ruskington (closed)
- Carre’s Grammar School, Sleaford
- Louth Academy
- Hartsholme Academy, Lincoln
- Holbeach Primary Academy
- Priory Pembroke Academy, Cherry Willingham
- Little Learners Pre-school, Lincoln (closed)
- The Deepings School
- Spalding High School
- Manor Farm Academy, North Hykeham
- Scampton Primary School
- Sutterton Fourfields Primary School, Boston
- St Botolph’s Primary School, Sleaford
- Fleet Wood Lane Primary School, Spalding
- King Edward VI Academy, Spilsby
- Kirkby on Bain Primary School
- Spalding Parish School
- The National Junior School, Grantham
- William Alvey School, Sleaford
- Barnes Wallis Academy, Tattershall
- Bourne Grammar School
- Spalding Academy
- Tedder County Primary School, Ashby de la Launde
- Alford Primary School
- Caistor Grammar School
- St Thomas’ CE Primary Academy, Boston
- Whitewood Academy, Gainsborough
- Scotter Primary School
- The Village Pre-School at Manor Farm, North Hykeham
- Bardney CE Primary School
- Wragby Primary School
- Linchfield Community Primary
- The Gainsborough Parish Church CE Primary School
- Thomas Cowley High School, Spalding
- YPLP, Lincoln (closed)
- Queen Elizabeth Grammar School, Alford
- Sturton by Stow Primary School
- Wyberton Primary School
- Burton Hathow Preparatory School
- Priory Ruskin Academy, Grantham
Public Health are also aware of the following 11 nurseries with positive cases:
- Town and Country Kiddies Nursery, Louth
- Angels Childcare, Lincoln
- Little Learners Nursery, Skegness
- Nutwood Day Nursery, Lincoln
- Clarence House Day Nursery, Grantham
- Little Acorns Day Nursery, Boston
- Elsaforde Nursery, Sleaford
- Sunflowers Nursery, Saxilby
- Mon Ami Day Nursery, Alford
- Young Tots Nursery, Lincoln
- Smart Pants Day Nursery, Mablethorpe
On Tuesday, the council announced that the following 20 schools and one nursery had all been removed from the list as they are no longer active cases with Public Health England:
- Springwell Alternative Academy (Grantham)
- Woodlands Academy (Spilsby)
- Billingborough Primary School
- Kirkstone House School (Baston)
- Manor Leas Junior School (Lincoln)
- St Hugh’s Catholic Primary (Lincoln)
- St Giles Academy (Lincoln)
- Kelsey Primary School (North Kelsey, Market Rasen)
- Birchwood Junior School (Lincoln)
- Great Steeping Primary School (Spilsby)
- Walton Academy (Grantham)
- Castle Wood Academy (Gainsborough)
- Long Sutton Primary School
- Grantham Preparatory International School
- St Michael’s Primary School (Thorpe on the Hill)
- Denton Primary School
- Bridge House Independent School (Boston)
- The Lancaster School (Lincoln)
- Waddington All Saints Academy
- Claypole Primary School
- Seashells Nursery, Mablethorpe
North East Lincolnshire
North East Lincolnshire Council is currently working with 21 suspected or confirmed cases in education settings in the area, according to the latest data from November 2.
The break down of cases is as follows:
- Primary = 11 cases in 5 settings
- Secondary = 1 case in 1 setting
- 16+ = 5 cases in 1 setting
- Pre-school = 3 cases in 3 settings
- Independent = 1 case in 1 setting
North Lincolnshire
There have been at least seven schools with cases in North Lincolnshire since term restarted.
However, North Lincolnshire Council said it will not provide any data regarding schools in the region with coronavirus cases.