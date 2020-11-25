Tribute to Grantham man who died after COVID-19 complications

Money raised to “give him the send off he deserves”

A 52-year-old Grantham man lost his battle with COVID-19 this month and his daughter is raising money to “give him the send off he deserves”.

He worked at a SPAR store in Grantham for over 10 years and was popular at work as he had a very good sense of humour.

Paul Mayfield’s daughter Hayley Ann Marson said he was “clear and well of the virus” before being rushed to Lincoln County Hospital with breathing issues.

He sadly died later the same week on Saturday, November 14. She said he didn’t die from coronavirus, but from an underlining illness related to COVID that left a massive strain on his heart and caused it to fail.

Paul had seven children (Scott Slark, Hayley Marson, Carl Slark, Gareth Slark, Blake Slark, Anthony Clark and Kieran Mayfield), and was a loving partner to Sara Slark for 18 and a half years.

His daughter Hayley has set up a GoFundMe page to help with any funeral costs. At the time of publication, the page has so far raised just over £890.

On the fundraising page, she said: “Paul was the only son to Barbara Mayfield, who he would try and help when he could, even if it was a little thing. He helped her with shopping and walking the dog called Lady.

“Unfortunately Paul lost his dad at the age of 17, so was brought up alone with Barbara.

“He was proud of all the children of what they have become and accomplished. We all know he is looking down on us. Let’s try and give him the send off he deserves.”