St Barnabas virtually Light Up A Life with torchlit procession

St Barnabas Hospice ran its annual Light Up A Life procession through Lincoln on Tuesday night, streaming it virtually this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The annual torchlit procession usually allowed people to walk through the city holding flaming torches, before ending up at the Tree of Life at Lincoln Cathedral.

The tree will be up until January 7, allowing people to honour a loved one this Christmas, with each light decoration representing someone different.

Last year’s Light Up A Life walk saw hundreds turn up to honour their loved ones, but that wasn’t possible this year.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event was broadcast on St Barnabas Hospice’s social media pages and website at 7pm on Tuesday.

The virtual service saw candles lit as part of the Light Up A Life campaign, with a flaming candle representing a loved one who was lost this year.

Speeches from Ann Fradgley, spiritual and pastoral care chaplain, St Barnabas chairman Tony Maltby and staff nurse Annie Penrice honoured those who died in this difficult year.

Following the poems and speeches was a solo performance by Finlay Macghee, a member of the RAF Waddington pipe band.

Amazing Grace was played as two candles were walked and held by the Tree of Life outside Lincoln Cathedral, where reverend canon John Patrick celebrated the work of St Barnabas.

Hymns, memories of loved ones and gorgeous scenes of the tree were shared on the video before a closing message of hope from Chris Wheway, CEO of St Barnabas.