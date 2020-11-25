Lincoln
November 25, 2020 10.35 am

St Barnabas virtually Light Up A Life with torchlit procession

Watch the poignant procession

St Barnabas Hospice ran its annual Light Up A Life procession through Lincoln on Tuesday night, streaming it virtually this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The annual torchlit procession usually allowed people to walk through the city holding flaming torches, before ending up at the Tree of Life at Lincoln Cathedral.

The tree will be up until January 7, allowing people to honour a loved one this Christmas, with each light decoration representing someone different.

Even at 30ft high, it dwarfs in comparison to our cathedral. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

Last year’s Light Up A Life walk saw hundreds turn up to honour their loved ones, but that wasn’t possible this year.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event was broadcast on St Barnabas Hospice’s social media pages and website at 7pm on Tuesday.

Finlay Macghee from RAF Waddington’s pipe band joined the procession. | Photo: St Barnabas Hospice

Candles and lights could be dedicated in memory of people in your life. | Photo: St Barnabas Hospice

The virtual service saw candles lit as part of the Light Up A Life campaign, with a flaming candle representing a loved one who was lost this year.

Candles were lit for St Barnabas, the local community and all the loved ones we lost this year. | Photo: St Barnabas Hospice

Speeches from Ann Fradgley, spiritual and pastoral care chaplain, St Barnabas chairman Tony Maltby and staff nurse Annie Penrice honoured those who died in this difficult year.

St Barnabas staff walked the torches up to Lincoln Cathedral and the Tree of Life. | Photo: St Barnabas Hospice

Following the poems and speeches was a solo performance by Finlay Macghee, a member of the RAF Waddington pipe band.

Amazing Grace was played as two candles were walked and held by the Tree of Life outside Lincoln Cathedral, where reverend canon John Patrick celebrated the work of St Barnabas.

The Tree of Life at the cathedral was where the procession ended up. | Photo: St Barnabas Hospice

Hymns, memories of loved ones and gorgeous scenes of the tree were shared on the video before a closing message of hope from Chris Wheway, CEO of St Barnabas.

