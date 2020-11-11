Wannabe burglar missing from Lincolnshire open prison for two weeks
Ginger absconder still wanted by police
A 36-year-old man serving a sentence for conspiracy to commit burglary is still wanted by police, over two weeks after absconding from an open prison near Boston.
Levi Mitchell absconded from HMP North Sea Camp during the afternoon of Saturday, October 24.
Mitchell is described as five foot, six inches tall with brown eyes and ginger hair. He also has a birth mark on his left arm and hand.
Police confirmed on Wednesday, November 11 that Levi is “still wanted and enquiries are still ongoing to locate him”.
Anyone with information regarding Mitchell’s whereabouts should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 or via email at [email protected] quoting incident number 335 of October 24.