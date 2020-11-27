Woman found dead by Louth canal
A police cordon was put in place
A woman was found dead by Louth Canal on Friday morning, but the death is not being treated as suspicious.
Lincolnshire Police were called to the canal on Cowslip Lane, along with other emergency services, at 7.36am on November 27, where the body of a woman was found.
The woman is understood to be in her 50s and from the Louth area, according to Grimsby Live.
A police cordon was put in place in the area around Cowslip Lane between Louth and Keddington village.
A Lincolnshire Police spokeswoman said: “The body of a woman was found this morning. There are no suspicious circumstances and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
If you or someone you know has been affected by this story, help is available through the Samaritans charity.
Find out more here, or call 116 123.