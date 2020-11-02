Stamford
November 27, 2020 5.47 pm

£2.5m luxury Stamford home has its own home gym

An amazing home fit for Lincolnshire royalty
The six bedroom house on Casterton Road in Stamford will cost you £2.5 million. | Photo: Rightmove

An impressive six bedroom, three storey house in Stamford that comes with a home gym has been put on the market for an eye-watering £2.5 million.

The property at 51 Casterton Road has a long driveway for maximum privacy and is just minutes from Stamford town centre.

It stands at three storeys high, has six bedrooms, all with en-suites, five bathrooms and even a state of the art home gym.

The garden area is picturesque and private. | Photo: Rightmove

There is also a triple garage by the large driveway and a dual aspect drawing room that comes with a traditional log burner.

All of this won’t come cheap though, with estate agents King West valuing the property at £2.5 million, calculating at monthly repayments of £9,981.

It was sold in 2016 for £1.6 million, with almost £1,000,000 being added to that value in just four years.

Let’s take a look inside:

A crystal clear modern looking kitchen with Silestone countertops. | Photo: Rightmove

The dining room has plenty of natural light coming from the bifold doors. | Photo: Rightmove

Open plan kitchen/living/dining area has a sweeping staircase with glass banisters leading upstairs. | Photo: Rightmove

The bright mezzanine snug area is at the top of the staircase. | Photo: Rightmove

Dual aspect drawing room which can also be used as a lounge area. | Photo: Rightmove

The large boot room leads out to the driveway. | Photo: Rightmove

Another snug/living area. | Photo: Rightmove

It even has its own state of the art home gym. | Photo: Rightmove

All six bedrooms boast plenty of space. | Photo: Rightmove

One of the five bathrooms the property has. | Photo: Rightmove

View the full listing on the Rightmove website.

