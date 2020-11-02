£2.5m luxury Stamford home has its own home gym
An amazing home fit for Lincolnshire royalty
An impressive six bedroom, three storey house in Stamford that comes with a home gym has been put on the market for an eye-watering £2.5 million.
The property at 51 Casterton Road has a long driveway for maximum privacy and is just minutes from Stamford town centre.
It stands at three storeys high, has six bedrooms, all with en-suites, five bathrooms and even a state of the art home gym.
There is also a triple garage by the large driveway and a dual aspect drawing room that comes with a traditional log burner.
All of this won’t come cheap though, with estate agents King West valuing the property at £2.5 million, calculating at monthly repayments of £9,981.
It was sold in 2016 for £1.6 million, with almost £1,000,000 being added to that value in just four years.
Let’s take a look inside:
