18 more Lincolnshire schools with coronavirus cases this week

There have been a further 18 Lincolnshire schools with positive cases of coronavirus over the last seven days.

Lincolnshire County Council said on November 30 that it was working with 142 schools with COVID-19 infections before changing the format of its daily list in December and opting for a last seven day method. This is because Public Health England were not always being notified when schools were clear of cases.

On Friday, December 4 the council said the current rate of infection in school age children in Lincolnshire is 161 cases per 100,000 over seven days, which is “much lower than the rate of 229 cases per 100,000 for all ages”.

COVID infection rates in Lincolnshire schools have risen, but are still too low to justify closing them early, health bosses have said.

Andy Fox, consultant in public health for the council, said: “We’ve had 18 schools make initial contact in the past seven days because of a pupil or staff member testing positive for coronavirus.

“All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.

“The majority of schools remain fully open, and those affected are working really well to limit both the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the pupils’ education.”

The Lincolnshire schools with cases who made initial contact with the council over the last seven days (November 27 to December 3) are as follows:

Mrs Mary King’s Primary School, Martin

Sutton St James Primary School

The John Fielding Special School, Boston

Waddingham Primary School

South Hykeham Community Primary School

North Hykeham All Saints Primary

Kidgate Primary Academy, Louth

Waddington Redwood Primary Academy

Woodlands Infant and Nursery School, Lincoln

Grantham Sandon School

St Hugh’s School, Woodhall Spa

Our Lady of Lincoln Primary School, Lincoln

Skegness Academy

Seathorne Primary Academy, Skegness

St Lawrence School, Horncastle

Stamford Endowed Schools

Charles Read Academy

The Meadows Primary School, Lincoln

In addition, Barnes Wallis Academy in Tattershall, Lincoln sent a letter to parents/carers on December 3 saying there had been “another confirmed case of COVID-19 within the school community”.

A small number of children who have been in direct prolonged contact with the positive case received a separate notification, but the school remains open and children were advised to attend if they remain well.