18 more Lincolnshire schools with coronavirus cases this week
Most schools remain fully open
There have been a further 18 Lincolnshire schools with positive cases of coronavirus over the last seven days.
Lincolnshire County Council said on November 30 that it was working with 142 schools with COVID-19 infections before changing the format of its daily list in December and opting for a last seven day method. This is because Public Health England were not always being notified when schools were clear of cases.
On Friday, December 4 the council said the current rate of infection in school age children in Lincolnshire is 161 cases per 100,000 over seven days, which is “much lower than the rate of 229 cases per 100,000 for all ages”.
COVID infection rates in Lincolnshire schools have risen, but are still too low to justify closing them early, health bosses have said.
Andy Fox, consultant in public health for the council, said: “We’ve had 18 schools make initial contact in the past seven days because of a pupil or staff member testing positive for coronavirus.
“All schools are taking action to limit the potential spread of the virus, with some pupils and staff self-isolating as a precaution where necessary.
“The majority of schools remain fully open, and those affected are working really well to limit both the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the pupils’ education.”
The Lincolnshire schools with cases who made initial contact with the council over the last seven days (November 27 to December 3) are as follows:
- Mrs Mary King’s Primary School, Martin
- Sutton St James Primary School
- The John Fielding Special School, Boston
- Waddingham Primary School
- South Hykeham Community Primary School
- North Hykeham All Saints Primary
- Kidgate Primary Academy, Louth
- Waddington Redwood Primary Academy
- Woodlands Infant and Nursery School, Lincoln
- Grantham Sandon School
- St Hugh’s School, Woodhall Spa
- Our Lady of Lincoln Primary School, Lincoln
- Skegness Academy
- Seathorne Primary Academy, Skegness
- St Lawrence School, Horncastle
- Stamford Endowed Schools
- Charles Read Academy
- The Meadows Primary School, Lincoln
In addition, Barnes Wallis Academy in Tattershall, Lincoln sent a letter to parents/carers on December 3 saying there had been “another confirmed case of COVID-19 within the school community”.
A small number of children who have been in direct prolonged contact with the positive case received a separate notification, but the school remains open and children were advised to attend if they remain well.