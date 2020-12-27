CCTV appeal after boy, 10, assaulted in Grantham
Do you recognise him?
Lincolnshire Police are appealing to identify the pictured person in relation to an assault on a 10-year-old boy in Grantham.
Police said it happened on Thursday, December 17, between 5.10pm – 5.20pm at Arlington Gardens in the town.
A 10-year-old boy is believed to have been kicked and punched by an unknown male.
He was not seriously hurt but was left shaken and upset.
If you know who the individual shown is, contact police through one of the following ways:
- By calling 101 quoting incident 344 of 17th December 2020
- By emailing [email protected] – don’t forget to include incident 344 of 17th December 2020 in the subject line
- Anonymously, via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online