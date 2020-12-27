Woman dies after A16 crash
Two passengers also injured in Spalding bypass fatal crash
A woman in her 50s from the Boston area has died after a crash on the A16 Spalding bypass.
It happened at around 3.24pm on December 26 on the road between the McDonald’s roundabout and the industrial estate.
It involved a black Mercedes-Benz 200 and a blue Suzuki Swift.
The driver of the Suzuki, a woman in her 50s from the Boston area, was taken to hospital, but later died.
Two other passengers of the Suzuki, both men, were also taken to hospital with serious injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
The man driving the Mercedes-Benz was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be serious.
Part of the A16 was closed following the collision and re-opened around 10.40pm.
If you have information or dashcam footage, you can contact Lincolnshire Police in one of the following ways:
- Call 101, quoting Incident 215 of December 26
- Email [email protected] putting “Incident 215 of 26th December” in the Subject line;
- Contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.
- Reference: Incident 215 of 26th December
15:29 @SpaldingFire @FireDonington attended A16 #Spalding Bypass to a 2 vehicle RTC. Crews used hydraulic cutting equipment to release 1 casualty. Crews then assisted @EMASNHSTrust with casualty care
— Lincs Fire & Rescue (@LincsFireRescue) December 26, 2020