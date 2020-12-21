Crash-free opening weekend for new Lincoln Eastern Bypass
An incident-free opener
Lincoln’s £120 million Eastern Bypass opened on Saturday, and its first weekend saw no crashes.
The 4.6 mile (7.5km) long single carriageway opened to the public on Saturday, December 19, after eight years of development.
The bypass begins at a new roundabout on the A15 Sleaford Road and finishes at the A158 Wragby Road.
It is the latest step for hopes of an entire ring road surrounding Lincoln in the future, as the Eastern bypass connects with the existing northern relief road.
Lincolnshire Police said they had no crashes on the road reported to them over the weekend, marking a successful first few days for the bypass.
Despite the incident-free weekend, there were fears of dangerous crossings on the roundabout, particularly for pedestrians and cyclists.
Hey @thelincolnite & @BBCRadioLincs. How about a feature showing the 10 most dangerous pieces of cycling and walking infrastructure around Lincoln? Several new contenders on the new £120M Lincoln Eastern bypass pic.twitter.com/sTy1lIrSAd
— Richard Parker (@velohistorian) December 21, 2020
There was also criticism about the road not being fully completed, with works to lay sections of tarmac and install road signs still taking place over the next few months.
Extinction Rebellion Lincolnshire also marked the opening of the road with a banner that read “Climate Emergency” for all drivers to see.