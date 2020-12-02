Crew Clothing opens on Lincoln High Street
A new beginning on the High Street
Crew Clothing has opened its doors on Lincoln High Street, just in time for the lifting of coronavirus lockdown.
It replaces the Laura Ashley store that was forced to close after the company went into administration in March.
The garment brand first started moving into the old Laura Ashley unit on the High Street in November, and the doors are now open to customers.
It can be found opposite the war memorial in the heart of the High Street.
The timing couldn’t be better for the fashion company, as it opens for the first time on the same day that the nation moves out of lockdown and into a tiered system, which allowed non-essential retailers to reopen.
The store is advertising a sale of up to 60% off in the window, as well as a free Crew Clothing water bottle for any purchase over £75.
Crew Clothing will be open from 9.30am to 5.00pm six days a week, and 11.00am to 4.00pm on Sundays.