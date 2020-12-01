December starts with 333 COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths in Greater Lincolnshire
MPs set to approve new tier system
There have been 333 new coronavirus cases and 20 COVID-related deaths in Greater Lincolnshire on Tuesday.
The government’s COVID-19 dashboard recorded 266 new cases in Lincolnshire, 34 in North East Lincolnshire and 33 in North Lincolnshire.
It’s a positive start of December compared to November 1, when there were 882 new cases. However, deaths are almost three times higher, with seven at the start of last month.
On Tuesday, eight deaths were registered in Lincolnshire, eight in North Lincolnshire and four in North East Lincolnshire. These figures include deaths both in and out of hospitals, as well as residents in hospitals outside the county.
NHS England reported six new local hospital deaths on Tuesday, including four at United Lincolnshire Hospital Trust and two at Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust.
On Tuesday, national cases increased by 13,430 to 1,643,086 while deaths rose by 603 to 59,051.
In local news, Lincolnshire health bosses say they are confident the county can return to some of the lowest COVID-19 infection rates in England as it heads into 2021. However, they warned that we all need to “work our hardest now”.
Here’s the latest tier 3 Christmas rules for Lincolnshire including social bubbles for the festive period.
Nationally, MPs are set to vote at tonight to approve on the new tiering system set to begin from December 2. Greater Lincolnshire will be in tier 3.
Pubs which only sell drinks, also know as “wet pubs”, will be unable to open if they are in tier 2 or 3. Boris Johnson will offer a one-off payment of £1,000 in December to support them.
Coronavirus data for Greater Lincolnshire for Tuesday, December 1
26,842 cases (up 333)
- 16,849 in Lincolnshire (up 266)
- 4,796 in North Lincolnshire (up 33)
- 5,197 in North East Lincolnshire (up 34)
895 deaths (up 20)
- 585 from Lincolnshire (up eight)
- 161 from North Lincolnshire (up eight)
- 149 from North East Lincolnshire (up four)
of which 555 hospital deaths (up six)
- 298 at United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust (up four)
- 12 at Lincolnshire Community Health Service hospitals (no change)
- 1 at Lincolnshire Partnership Foundation Trust (no change)
- 244 in Northern Lincolnshire (NLAG) (up two)
1,643,086 UK cases, 59,051 deaths