Fourth person charged in Boston murder
He was found and arrested in Ireland
A 30-year-old man has become the fourth person to be charged with the murder of Marcin Stolarek in Boston in January.
Artur Klosowski, of Witham Place in Boston, was arrested on October 26 in the Republic of Ireland before being brought back to the UK.
He was charged with murder, assisting an offender and preventing lawful and decent burial of a dead body, after Marcin Stolarek, 46, was found dead in South Forty Foot Drain on January 12.
Klosowski appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court on Tuesday, December 1 and is due to appear at Lincoln Crown Court on Wednesday.
It now means that four people have been charged with Marcin’s murder, as well as a further charge for Adam Maksajda, 34, of Blacksmiths Grove, Fishtoft, who has been charged with perverting the course of justice.
Adam Kaminski and Justyna Swiatek, both 27 and of Union Court, Boston, were charged with murder alongside Lukasz Ferenc, 28, of Windsor Bank.
They are all due to face trial at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday, January 4.
Detective Chief Inspector Karl Whiffen said: “This continues to be a detailed and lengthy investigation, in which our objective has always been about bringing justice for Marcin’s family.
“The arrest and charge of Artur Klosowski comes some months after Marcin’s body was found, but it’s vitally important that we pursue those who we believe are responsible for his death.”
Officers are now appealing for further information, saying that even the smallest detail could prove crucial in the case.
If you know anything that could help in relation to the incident which caused Marcin’s death, call police on 101 and quote incident 312 of January 12.
Alternatively, you can email [email protected] and quote the same incident in the subject box.